Women on Board hosts inspiring session with Zunaira Dar on reclaiming public spaces

LAHORE - Women on Board hosted a thought-provoking session featuring Zunaira Dar, Group Head of Legal and Company Secretary at Treet Group, as the guest speaker. The discussion centered around “Women Reclaiming Public Spaces and How Men Respond to It,” sparking insightful conversations on gender dynamics in professional and personal spheres.

Zunaira Dar shared her remarkable journey as a lawyer, company secretary, and board director, shedding light on the pivotal role of women in shaping corporate culture and business leadership. She underscored the importance of continuous learning, emotional intelligence, and breaking through the corporate glass ceiling, urging women to assert their presence with confidence. Passionately addressing the need to reshape gender norms, Zunaira encouraged women to carve out their own safe spaces, set firm boundaries, and demand their right to security and respect. She also emphasized the power of women’s networks and support systems, which serve as catalysts for growth, recognition, and new opportunities.

The session resonated deeply with attendees, who engaged in candid discussions about navigating workplace challenges, balancing family expectations, and fostering a collaborative environment. Zunaira’s insights left a lasting impact, inspiring participants to embrace leadership roles, advocate for themselves, and pursue autonomy in their careers.

The event was made possible through the support of LSE Enterprise, Co Natural, Lush Organics, HNB Foods, Wisdom Pharma, and HNB Consultancy. Women on Board remains committed to empowering women through ongoing workshops, mentorship programs, and networking events, fostering inclusive and equitable spaces where women can thrive.