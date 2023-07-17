Monday, July 17, 2023
2 killed, 4 injured in roof collapse incidents

FAISALABAD  -   Two persons were killed while four others sus­tained multiple injuries in separate roof collapse incidents due to rain in and around the city. Res­cue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that an old and redundant roof of a power loom caved in due to rain near al-Shafa Hos­pital on Jaranwala Road. As a result, 28-year-old Yaqoob received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas, 37-year-old Asif and 16-year-old Mehboob sustained mul­tiple injuries and they were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Amir died on the spot while his two kids 4-year-old Ahmad and 3-year-old Ramzan suffered in­juries when roof of their house collapsed due to rain in 17th Risala village. Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured to DHQ Hospi­tal where their condition was stated to be critical.

