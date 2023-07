‘25 child protection units established in various districts’

LAHORE - Child Protec­tion & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, on Sunday said that 25 child protection units had been established in various districts of Punjab. Talking to mediamen, Sarah Ahmad said the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) was committed to further extending the scope of its services to all dis­tricts, ensuring effective protection of child rights across the province. She said the work on the newly in­augurated unit of child protection at Kutchery Road, Kasur was launched in November 2021 while the child protection office had been function­ing since 2019. She expressed her gratitude to the Punjab chief sec­retary, additional chief secretary (ACS) Home and the line depart­ments for their cooperation in the endeavour. Sarah Ahmad noted the construction of the child protec­tion unit in Kasur was completed at a cost of Rs 34 million, adding that such like units had already been es­tablished in 25 districts. She said the CPWB was committed to extending the scope of its services to all dis­tricts, ensuring effective protection of child rights across the province. It may be mentioned here that Chair­person Child Protection and Wel­fare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmed has been honored with the presti­gious Global Collaborative Award in Rome, Italy by Dr Jennifer Wortham, CEO of Global Collaborative for her valuable work in the protection of children. The Global Collaborative had acknowledged the services and outstanding work of ten individuals from across the world who are doing meaningful work for the prevention of child abuse. The honorees includ­ed CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, UNICEF Director of Child Protection, CEO of Child USA, First Lady of Sier­ra Leone, Professors from Harvard University, Hollywood Actor Tyler Perry and others.