400,000 social media accounts exposed for spreading blasphemy in Pakistan: FIA

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Af­fairs and Interfaith Harmony has emphasized the urgent need for awareness among all sections of society, particularly religious scholars, professors, journalists, lawyers, traders, political and social leaders, and institutions in the country in an effort to pre­vent the misuse of social media platforms for spreading deroga­tory and inappropriate content.

It called upon them to play their responsible role in the cam­paign to curb offensive material and, in every circumstance, to utilize legal avenues to combat such content by reporting it to the relevant cyber crime author­ities and the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA), it said.

According to details released by the Ministry, nefarious ele­ments have been actively using social media to launch a well-organized campaign aimed at undermining the ethics, behav­ior, and beliefs of our youth for several years.The negative and harmful effects of social media on society have become a mat­ter of great concern. While in­decency itself is intolerable, the situation has escalated to the point of blasphemy, which is an extremely grave offense.

As per the Ministry’s state­ment, highly organized cam­paigns on social media platforms are being conducted to spread extremely blasphemous material against the most revered figures, including Allah Almighty (God), the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the Ahl al-Bayt (Prophet’s family), the Mothers of the Believers, the Companions of the Prophet, the Holy Quran, and the national flag. Such of­fensive content is being shared through images and videos on specific applications and groups.

The Cyber Crimes wing of the FIA has apprehended individu­als involved in these crimes, in­cluding doctors, professors, en­gineers, chartered accountants, lawyers, and people from vari­ous walks of life.

According to the Ministry, the report filed by the FIA Cyber Crime and the investigation con­ducted by the Legal Commission in the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court revealed that more than four hundred thou­sand accounts in Pakistan are involved in disseminating such severe blasphemy. The prolif­eration of indecency through social media is promoting the degradation of our society and dragging the new generation into the quagmire of blasphe­my. Currently, over 100 million people in the country use social media, which demonstrates the rapid spread of this evil.