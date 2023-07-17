Monday, July 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

6 die as tourist bus plunges into ravine in GB’s Diamer

6 die as tourist bus plunges into ravine in GB’s Diamer

17 people sustain injuries | PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal express deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives

NATION MONITORING
July 17, 2023
International, Newspaper

DIAMER  -  At least six people were killed and 17 others were injured on Sun­day when a bus carrying tourists plunged into a ravine on the Kara­koram Highway near the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan’s Diamer dis­trict, officials said. Diamer Rescue 1122 District Coordinator Shaukat Riaz confirmed the death toll and the number of injured to media.

Meanwhile, Diamer Senior Super­intendent of Police (SSP) Muham­mad Ayaz told media that the de­ceased included three women, a child and a man.

He further said that the vehicle was heading to Gilgit from Lahore. Local residents aided rescue efforts, fol­lowing which the injured were shift­ed to a local hospital, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the ac­cident. He also ordered an inquiry to ascertain the facts leading to the fatal accident. The premier direct­ed the relevant authorities to un­dertake immediate relief activities, while also directing federal depart­ments to lend their assistance.

China’s auto exports jump 75.7pc in H1

He directed authorities to provide medical treatment to those injured and also prayed for their early re­covery. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He condoled the be­reaved families of the bus passen­gers and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The foreign minister further stressed the need for preparing a strategy to avert such incidents in the future.

Earlier this month, five tourists were killed and 13 were injured in two traffic accidents in GB’s Hunza — when a van fell into a ravine and another crashed into a mountain.

Last month, eight people, includ­ing two children, were killed and 17 others received injuries when a Datsun vehicle going to Chitral from Upper Dir plunged into a ravine.

The same month, nine people were killed while 18 others were injured after a coaster fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz leadership saves Pakistan from default, says FTO Coordinator  

Ramshackle highways, lax safety measures and reckless driving con­tribute to Pakistan’s dire road safe­ty record. Passenger buses are fre­quently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn or simply non-existent, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle ac­cidents are common. According to World Health Organisation estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.

Tags:

NATION MONITORING

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023