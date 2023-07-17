7 outlaws held in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police arrested seven outlaws during operation against criminal elements in the limits of Daraban Police Station on Sunday.

On the direc/tion of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Daraban Police Station Abdul Ghaffar Khan, during the search and strike operation checked around 30 houses and 25 vehicles and motorcycles.

During the checking, 03 suspects were arrested, while 525 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Naqib Rehman, 01 pistol of 30 bore, and 10 cartridges were recovered from the possession of Shah Bahram. Another accused Haji Dil Khan arrested under a national action plan.