All major rivers below low flood level:FFD

LAHORE - Water level was receding in all major rivers and these were flowing below the low flood level, apart from Sutlej River, where water level was likely to fall soon, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Sunday.
The FFD said that the Sutlej river at Sulemanki was at the medium flood level and likely to fall while all other major rivers were below the low flood level.
Pakistan’s central region had been facing a flood situation for several days as the northern states of India, where the catchment areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers are located, witnessed torrential downpours.
On Friday, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said over 14,000 people had been evacuated by Rescue 1122 from the province’s flood-affected areas so far.
In the update shared on Sunday, the FFD said that yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over Northern parts of the country persisted.
“Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating to upper parts of the country up to 5,000 feet,” it said, adding that a monsoon low had developed in the north of the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area.
It predicted scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls in the upper catchments of all major rivers as well as Islamabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.
“Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Zhob, Loralai, Sibi, Nasirabad and Kalat divisions,” the centre said.
Separately, a video shared by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan showed the Pakistan Army providing assistance to flood affectees in Bahwalnagar and its adjoining areas.
Sutlej River has been in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks with continuous upsurge in the river water. The water inflow and outflow in Sutlej has been 81,000 cusecs with upsurge reported at Bhikan Pattan bridge. The river water has submerged scores of residential settlements and crops.
Local administration has shifted over 5,000 people to safer places and rescued 151 people and hundreds of cattle stranded in floodwater.
Floodwater has badly affected Basti Maqsood Watto in Dona Qutab Sarho area, while a protective dyke of the river being eroded with floodwater at Nama Jinde Kaka, local people said. However, the water level in Sutlej River going down at Ganda Singh Wala with 20,000 cusecs water flow.
Local authorities have been engaged in flood rescue operation in areas adjacent to the river. “Rescue 1122 teams have shifted 4782 people to safer places and provided boat service to 12,924 individuals”, Rescue sources said. “Hundreds of cattle stranded in flooded areas, have also been rescued,” sources added.
Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed said Sunday that with both the inflow and outflow of water in Sutlej River at Head Sulemanki was recorded at 77,665 cusecs. High alerts had been issued for the districts connected to Head Sulemanki, including Pakpattan, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar. In response, rescue and flood relief camps had been established in these districts. A total of 408 rescuers, equipped with 135 boats, life jackets, life rings, wireless sets, and other machinery, were actively engaged in rescue operations in the areas adjacent to the Sutlej River, he added.
The Relief Commissioner stated that 26,428 individuals had been safely relocated from the flood-affected areas along the River Sutlej’s belt. Additionally, efforts had been made to evacuate 1,643 animals, and the necessary equipment and personal belongings of the affected people were being transferred to secure locations. DG PDMA Imran Qureshi was supervising the rescue operations in the flood-affected districts, and regular updates on the flood situation ware being provided to all relevant authorities, including the chief minister.
In compliance with the government’s directives, he added that the PDMA has ensured the provision of necessary machinery and funds to all districts. Effective coordination is being maintained between PDMA and all departments and district administrations.
The Relief Commissioner mentioned that the floodwater was expected to reach Head Islam within 60 hours from Head Sulemanki. Consequently, instructions had been issued to make necessary protective arrangements for the districts connected to Head Islam, including Bahawalpur and Lodhran. He further assured that all districts had an adequate supply of machinery, food hampers, tents, and other essential resources. As of now, the situation is under complete control, with no reports of any human casualties caused by the floods. The government departments possess the necessary capabilities to handle any emergency effectively, he concluded.
Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab said in a statement that the weather in most of the province’s southern districts would remain hot and humid on Monday.
It said that Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin were likely to experience thundershowers, adding that rainfall was also expected in Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Kasur. The authority also said that there were chances of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad and Okara. The authority advised citizens to avoid bathing in rivers and canals during the rainy season and to steer clear of wires, electricity poles and electrical appliances. “All institutions and district administrations should make arrangements to ensure proper drainage,” the authority directed.