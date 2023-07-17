All major rivers below low flood level:FFD

LAHORE - Water level was reced­ing in all major rivers and these were flow­ing below the low flood level, apart from Sut­lej River, where water level was likely to fall soon, said the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment’s (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Sunday.

The FFD said that the Sutlej river at Suleman­ki was at the medium flood level and likely to fall while all other ma­jor rivers were below the low flood level.

Pakistan’s central re­gion had been facing a flood situation for sev­eral days as the north­ern states of India, where the catchment areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers are locat­ed, witnessed torrential downpours.

On Friday, Punjab care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said over 14,000 peo­ple had been evacuated by Res­cue 1122 from the province’s flood-affected areas so far.

In the update shared on Sun­day, the FFD said that yester­day’s trough of westerly wave over Northern parts of the country persisted.

“Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating to up­per parts of the country up to 5,000 feet,” it said, adding that a monsoon low had developed in the north of the Bay of Ben­gal and the adjoining area.

It predicted scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of mod­erate intensity with isolated heavy falls in the upper catch­ments of all major rivers as well as Islamabad, Peshawar, Ko­hat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sar­godha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Mul­tan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

“Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Zhob, Loralai, Sibi, Nasirabad and Ka­lat divisions,” the centre said.

Separately, a video shared by state broadcaster Radio Paki­stan showed the Pakistan Army providing assistance to flood af­fectees in Bahwalnagar and its adjoining areas.

Sutlej River has been in me­dium flood at Sulemanki Head­works with continuous upsurge in the river water. The water in­flow and outflow in Sutlej has been 81,000 cusecs with up­surge reported at Bhikan Pat­tan bridge. The river water has submerged scores of residential settlements and crops.

Local administration has shifted over 5,000 people to safer places and rescued 151 people and hundreds of cattle stranded in floodwater.

Floodwater has badly affect­ed Basti Maqsood Watto in Dona Qutab Sarho area, while a protective dyke of the river be­ing eroded with floodwater at Nama Jinde Kaka, local people said. However, the water lev­el in Sutlej River going down at Ganda Singh Wala with 20,000 cusecs water flow.

Local authorities have been engaged in flood rescue oper­ation in areas adjacent to the river. “Rescue 1122 teams have shifted 4782 people to safer places and provided boat ser­vice to 12,924 individuals”, Rescue sources said. “Hun­dreds of cattle stranded in flooded areas, have also been rescued,” sources added.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed said Sunday that with both the inflow and out­flow of water in Sutlej River at Head Sulemanki was record­ed at 77,665 cusecs. High alerts had been issued for the districts connected to Head Suleman­ki, including Pakpattan, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar. In response, rescue and flood relief camps had been established in these districts. A total of 408 rescu­ers, equipped with 135 boats, life jackets, life rings, wireless sets, and other machinery, were actively engaged in rescue oper­ations in the areas adjacent to the Sutlej River, he added.

The Relief Commissioner stat­ed that 26,428 individuals had been safely relocated from the flood-affected areas along the River Sutlej’s belt. Additionally, efforts had been made to evacu­ate 1,643 animals, and the nec­essary equipment and person­al belongings of the affected people were being transferred to secure locations. DG PDMA Imran Qureshi was supervis­ing the rescue operations in the flood-affected districts, and regular updates on the flood situation ware being provided to all relevant authorities, in­cluding the chief minister.

In compliance with the gov­ernment’s directives, he added that the PDMA has ensured the provision of necessary machin­ery and funds to all districts. Effective coordination is be­ing maintained between PDMA and all departments and dis­trict administrations.

The Relief Commission­er mentioned that the flood­water was expected to reach Head Islam within 60 hours from Head Sulemanki. Conse­quently, instructions had been issued to make necessary pro­tective arrangements for the districts connected to Head Is­lam, including Bahawalpur and Lodhran. He further assured that all districts had an ade­quate supply of machinery, food hampers, tents, and other es­sential resources. As of now, the situation is under complete control, with no reports of any human casualties caused by the floods. The government depart­ments possess the necessary ca­pabilities to handle any emer­gency effectively, he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Di­saster Management Authori­ty (PDMA) of Punjab said in a statement that the weather in most of the province’s south­ern districts would remain hot and humid on Monday.

It said that Lahore, Rawalpin­di, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhe­lum and Mandi Bahauddin were likely to experience thunder­showers, adding that rainfall was also expected in Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafiz­abad and Kasur. The authority also said that there were chanc­es of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Sheikhupu­ra, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Fais­alabad and Okara. The authority advised citizens to avoid bathing in rivers and canals during the rainy season and to steer clear of wires, electricity poles and electrical appliances. “All insti­tutions and district administra­tions should make arrangements to ensure proper drainage,” the authority directed.