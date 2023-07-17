Balochistan’s development linked with provision of NFC share, says Zubaida Jalal

QUETTA - Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Zubaida Jalal has said that economic de­velopment of Balochistan to bring at par with other provinces is linked with the provision of the National Finance Com­mission (NFC) Award. Speaking to busi­nessmen who called on him on Sunday, she expressed that the federal govern­ment has acknowledged Balochistan’s backwardness but failed to effectively address the issues and lift the people out of poverty, said a news release. The main reason for the poverty and backwardness of Balochistan is the lack of funds and not enough share in the NFC Award, despite the fact that Balochistan constitutes half of Pakistan,” she explained. Zubaida Ja­lal said that the provision of security for half of Pakistan is a huge challenge, and the province spends 40 per cent of its resources on maintaining law and order. “We are asserting our rights in accor­dance with the law and the Constitution while remaining within our means. We ought not to be found in some unac­ceptable light said the MNA and added, “We are also demanding our right, and every province demands its right.” She said that the Iranian diesel and petro­leum exchange at the boundary is being facilitated to guarantee the continuation of individuals’ jobs, empowering them to keep their ovens consuming in their homes. This action was taken to try not to deny our kin of work until we can give them elective wellsprings of occupation. She said there were few government jobs and no industries in Balochistan. If people remain unemployed, they may fall prey to the propaganda of anti-state elements. Zubaida Jalal also said that the provincial government should also devise a plan to generate their own funds after being given the provincial autonomy to imple­ment provincial taxes in different ways and indulge the world bank in different economic-based projects. Similarly, the Balochistan Board of Investment (BBOIT) should launch the incentive model for the investors of one window facility with the support of the Pakistan Army interim of security. As Balochistan have ample min­eral opportunities also potential in cor­porate agriculture farming which needs to be tapped with the attractive business and investment plan through BBOIT; she added.