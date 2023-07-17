Britney Spears displays stunning vocals while riding horse

LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears revealed a video where she can be seen singing while riding a horse along a scenic beach. The Oops I Did It Again singer is on a getaway along with her husband Sam Asghari and her agent Cade Hudson. She showed off her toned figure in a white and yellow two-piece dress and she captioned her post “Southern girl singing on my horse !!!” as she shows that she is wearing a pair of shorts over her bright beach bottoms. The video posted to her Instagram began with a bright light as the sun shone directly on the camera. She can be heard humming the Christian hymn Amazing Grace in the background as the video then clears up and shows her calmy trodding along the beach.

She then raised the phone above her head to give a clearer look at her getup and her horse. She paired her bright dress with a straw hat as well as a pair of shades while her hair was pulled back into a ponytail. She turned her camera around at one point which showed her husband and agent who were lingering in the vicinity of the singer.

Both men also donned hats and sunglasses as they followed behind Britney.