Cabinet approves Computer Emergency Response Teams Rule 2023: Amin

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for IT and Tele­com Syed Amin ul Haque has said that move to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity posture, the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan has given its approval to the Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) Rule 2023.

In a statement, the minister said that the decision comes after a thorough consultation process that involved various stakeholders, with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) taking the lead in for­mulating the CERT Rules.

According to an official state­ment, under section 51, read with section 49 of the Preven­tion of Electronic Crime Act (PECA), 2016, and in compliance with the National Cyber Security Policy (NCSP), 2021, the Minis­try of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) as a designated orga­nization of the Federal Govern­ment to deal with Cyber Security has formulated the CERT Rules in consultation with the con­cerned stakeholders.

The consultation session with the government bodies and reg­ulatory authorities was started in August 2021. Subsequently, sector regulators carried out ex­tensive consultations with their respective private entities.

IT Minister further said that CERT Rules – 2023 provides a legislative umbrella to handle ever-emerging cyber-security risks and vulnerabilities at the National, Sectoral, and Organi­zational levels by laying out a working mechanism in the form of technical support, operational facilities, and capacity-building services.“These Rules further provide a state-of-the-art proac­tive and integrated risk manage­ment process for identifying and prioritizing protective measures regarding cyber-security”.

He said that a CERT council will be established as a forum for a consultative and coordi­nating process to advise CERTs for the effective implementation f its functions and services.

The definitions and con­stituencies of National CERT, Government CERT, Critical In­formation Infrastructure CERT, Sectoral CERT, Federal CERT, and Provincial CERT are dis­cussed separately, he added.