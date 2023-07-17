CDA introduces automated system for transfer of properties

ISLAMABAD-In order to facilitate the owners of properties having worth of multi-millions in Islamabad, the Estate Wing of the Capital Development Authority has shifted its process to transfer the residential and commercial properties on an automated system.

Earlier, the system was being run on semi-automated format — making it complex for the citizen as more than one directorates were involved in transfer of a single property.

In the previous system, citizens can obtain a transfer form and transfer date manually by going into the one window directorate of the civic authority, however, now the new system will enable them to get the appointment for the transfer of their properties online from their homes.

On the other hand, once submitted a case for the transfer of a property, it took several days to get required NOCs from relevant directorates and often files were left unattended as there was no tracking system.

However, now under the new system, each case will be assigned a number, which will also be communicated to the citizen for his record and keep tracking his application on every step.

A senior officer of the estate wing has elaborated that earlier an application submitted at one window was sent to concerned directorates of the estate, planning and revenue for their go ahead while in several cases files were also sent to the law wing for legal opinions.

Though, there were the timelines for each step drawn down by the successive managements but the same were not being observed in letter and spirit because files remain stuck on different levels due to trivial objections.

He said further that an individual will have to go into every directorate to get passed his file in person if he wants to get a job done in a reasonable timeframe or he got the services of a private consultant in this regard. He said, however, now after the launch of the new system, one can track his file by sitting at home and he will remain in touch with the civic authority through this system.

Meanwhile, the new system will allow the authorized users to enter specific details of every property into their data at the time of the transfer of property, which will help to create a backup and the same could be utilized in future.

The system is also linked with the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA), which will help to verify the identities of the parties involved in the transfer.

The admitting officer will get photos and thumb impressions of the parties on ground electronically and due to the integration the same could be verified on spot from NADRA.

Earlier, the citizen will have to wait for many days to get their transfer letter even after the completion of the process but now the long wait will be curtailed because the allotment letter will be available on a single click.

When contacted, Member Estate CDA Afnan Alam Khan confirmed that the system has been launched and informed that the authority is working to change the old school mechanisms and introduce efficiency with responsibility.

He informed further that the civic authority is also working to get new transfer letters having security features to stop issuance of fake letters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civic authority had faced several scams of fake files, backdate and bogus allotments where not only the allotment letters issued by same fake plots were transferred multiple times through CDA’s one window directorate.