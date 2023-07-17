Monday, July 17, 2023
China’s auto exports jump 75.7pc in H1

China's auto exports jump 75.7pc in H1
Agencies
July 17, 2023
Business

BEIJING  -China’s automobile exports soared 75.7 percent year on year in the first half of this year (H1), sustaining the trend of robust expansion, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed. During the period, the country exported 2.14 million automobiles. Among the total, new-energy vehicle exports stood at 534,000 units, surging 160 percent from the same period last year, according to the association. China’s passenger vehicle exports climbed 88.4 percent year on year to 1.78 million units in the same period, while its exports of commercial vehicles rose 31.9 percent to 361,000 units, said the association.

In June alone, China exported 382,000 automobiles, up 53.2 percent from the same period of 2022.

 

 

 

