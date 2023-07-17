Monday, July 17, 2023
Climate March held

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The participants of a ‘Climate March’ on Sunday stressed the need for a clean environment and highlighted the importance of a clean city.

The Climate March started from Frere Hall while passing through the Governor House and culminated at the Karachi Press Club.

The participants carrying placards inscribed with slogans ‘United against fossil fuel’, raised their demand for clean and pure air in the city. 

They said that the clean environment played a vital role in the lives of the people. They said that the environment of the country including Karachi had deteriorated. 

They said that Climate Change had become a problem of the world, which be addressed in a proper manner.

The participants, included, people from different walks of life, civil society, and different NGOs were determined to the awareness of the changing climate.

