Combating the menace of bogus degrees  

The recent revelation by the Higher Education Commission that more than 200 lawyers possess fake degrees came as no surprise, and it was met with a disappointing lack of public outcry. These individuals undermine the integrity of our legal system, casting doubt on the credibility and competence of the entire legal profession. The trust placed in lawyers to uphold justice and protect the rights of citizens is eroded when these fraudulent credentials come to light.

In today’s world, where credentials hold great significance, individuals seeking professional success often fall victim to the delusion that falsifying their qualifications is justifiable. They argue that their hefty payments for such degrees and certifications validate their actions, disregarding the fraudulent and illegal nature of such deeds. However, taking solace in such flawed reasoning is an immense insult to those who have invested years of hard work to obtain genuine and authentic qualifications.

The Higher Education Commission, along with relevant professional regulatory bodies, must strengthen their mechanisms for verifying the authenticity of educational credentials. Additionally, stricter penalties should be imposed on individuals found guilty of possessing or presenting fake certifications.

The legal community itself must take an active role in upholding the honour and credibility of their profession. Professional associations and bar councils should collaborate with educational institutions to ensure that aspiring lawyers receive quality legal education, inculcating ethical values and emphasising the importance of genuine qualifications.

DR. MUSAB RIAZ,

Islamabad.