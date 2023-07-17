Committee constituted to address complaints against housing societies

LAHORE - On the order of Lahore High Court (LHC), the Punjab government con­stituted a Grievance Redressal Com­mittee (GRC) to decide the complaints of residents of all private housing schemes controlled by the Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA). Addition­al Advocate General (AAG) Jawwad Yaqoob presented a notification reply of the formulation of the committee, before the Lahore High Court recently. AG office sources told mediamen that the secretary for housing urban devel­opment would be the convener of the committee with the officials of LDA and the local government department as its members. It may be mentioned here that Justice Shahid Jamil Khan last week heard petitions of the resi­dents of different housing societies against improper regulations by the LDA. On an objection raised by the pe­titioners’ side, the judge struck down a clause in the notification, which al­lowed a representative of a respond­ing housing scheme to be a member of the committee. The law officer told the judge that the committee would hear all complaints relating to the private housing schemes. The judge had also directed the law officer to ensure that the committee also addresses com­plaints against the misuse of the ame­nity plots and utilities.