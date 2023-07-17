Confucius institutes in Pakistan to spread Chinese culture

ISLAMABAD - “The Confucius Institutes in Pakistan are critical and will have an important role to spread Chinese culture and to enhance understanding between our countries; Similarly, Urdu language centres and Pakistan Study Centers in China are playing a similar role.”

This was stated by Mumtaz Zehra Baloch, spokesperson and Additional Foreign Secretary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She was chief guest at Silk Road Cultural Forum themed ‘China-Pakistan Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning’ organised by the Pakistan-China Institute, Islamabad, in collaboration with China Study Centre, COMSATS University, Islamabad, according to a Gwadar Pro’s report.

She said that the world has become increasingly interconnected and Pakistan, China, and the entire continent were becoming more and more interlinked with connectivity projects, and “this is the pure magic of ancient Silk Road”.

According to Mumtaz Baloch, the five major goals of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) include connectivity, people-to-people exchanges and contacts which are critical for understanding and mutual cooperation between countries and people.

She said that Pakistan and China’s relations were based on mutual respect and understanding.

“This is a prime example of friendship between two countries which have different cultures, languages, civilizations and even religions,” Baloch said, adding that this relation has prospered over the last seven decades and has taken root in the hearts of our people.

Baloch emphasised further development of China-Pakistan friendship and understanding via cultural exchanges.

“It is important that we try to understand each other’s culture and language because with this it will be easier for us to appreciate our differences and celebrate our commonalities,” she said.