“Cornered Tigers - The 1992 Story” Premieres on Tapmad

Pakistan’s biggest OTT platform tapmad is streaming a first-of-its-kind docu-series on the biggest and most cherished sports event in Pakistan’s history i.e. Cricket World Cup 1992.

With the much-hyped Asia Cup just around the corner and the World Cup later this year, this exclusive and nostalgic docuseries aims to introduce the historic journey of the green squad in 1992 to the younger generation of cricket lovers in the country.

The best part about the docu-series is getting to hear the stories from the legendry team players themselves, the trailer for Cornered Tigers shows legends Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moin Khan, Javed Miandad, Mushtaq Ahmed & Ejaz Ahmed and others revealing their personal journeys, emotions, and insights throughout the 1992 Cricket World Cup. There is also a special appearance by Shoaib Akhtar where he sheds light on the impact of the 1992 world cup on his life.

“Cornered Tigers – The 1992 Story” is directed by Adnan Sarwar and produced by Producer, Nina Kashif, and it is available for free on tapmad.

“Cornered Tigers tells the tale, by the heroes who made it possible. Unrelenting resolve, focused commitment and sturdy belief in their leadership was what Pakistan team was made of!”, commented the producer Nina Kashif while speaking about the docu-series.

“The 1992 World Cup win is one of my fondest childhood memories. A rare uniting moment for our country which brought us pride. It has been a special project which gave me the opportunity to interact with my childhood heroes and to be able to document and archive not just the historic event, but also the thoughts of those who achieved it, for future generations”, stated director of the docu-series Adnan Sarwar.

