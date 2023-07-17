Monday, July 17, 2023
Couple killed in motorcycle, tractor trolley collision in Dipalpur

Web Desk
10:26 AM | July 17, 2023
National

A couple died when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven tractor trolley in Dipalpur on late Sunday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Pakpattan Road near Adda Dilawar Kot where a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing a man identified as Afzal and his wife Mumtaz Bibi on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Dipalpur. According to police, driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

