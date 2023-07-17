Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

ROME-Scorching weather gripped three continents on Sunday, whipping up wildfires and threatening to topple temperature records as the dire consequences of global warming take shape. Predictions of historic heat hung over swathes of Asia, Europe and the United States. Japan issued heatstroke alerts to tens of millions of people in 20 of its 47 prefectures as near-record high temperatures scorched large areas and torrential rain pummelled other regions.

“Every time we’re visiting somewhere there seems to be a heatwave or like a rare weather disaster,” said Texan tourist Anthony Fernandez in Tokyo. “It’s kind of becoming like the new normal... climate change is a big concern,” the 29-year-old said. National broadcaster NHK warned the heat was life-threatening, with the capital and other places recording nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Japan’s highest temperature ever -- 41.1C first recorded in Kumagaya city, Saitama, in 2018 -- could be beaten, according to the meteorological agency. Some places experienced their highest temperatures in more than four decades Sunday, including Hirono town in Fukushima prefecture with 37.3C. The United States National Weather Service reported that a powerful heatwave stretching from California to Texas was expected to peak during an “extremely hot and dangerous weekend”. Arizona’s state capital Phoenix recorded 16 straight days above 43C, with residents facing temperatures of 47C on Saturday.

California’s Death Valley, often among the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks on Sunday, with the mercury possibly surpassing 54C.