District Head Quarter Hospital renamed after Dr Sikandar Mandhro Civil Hospital Badin

BADIN-Indus hospital & Health Network (IHHN) has organized a commemorative ceremony at Indus hospital Campus on Sunday marking the renaming of “Civil Hospital Badin” to “Dr. Sikander Ali Mandhro Civil Hospital Badin.

The ceremony was witnessed the presence by MNA, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Advisor to CM for Rehabilitation, Tanzeela Ume Habiba, Special Assistant to CM for Information Technology, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President of IHHN, Dr. Syed Zafar Zaidi, CEO of IHHN, Haji Ramzan Chandio, President, PPP, Jam Ali Asghar Halepoto, Chairman District Council Badin, Fida Hussain Mandhro, Vice Chairman, District Council Badin, Dr. Akhlaque Ahmed, HOC, Fawad Bin Rashid, Manager of Media Relations at IHHN, well known citizens, doctors and journalists.

While addressing the participants of ceremony, Senator Dr. Khalida Sikander Mandhro lauded the political, social and humanitarian services of her spouse late Dr. Sikander Mandhro saying that his services to the poor people of Sindh specially Badin and party would be remembered for a long as he was most trusted and faithful representative of the people of Badin.

Senator Dr. Khalida Sikander Mandhro said that renaming of ‘Civil Hospital Badin’ to “Dr. Sikander Ali Mandhro Civil Hospital Badin” was a testament to the enduring legacy of a man whose vision and determination have positively impacted countless lives. With this transformation, the hospital aims to further solidify its position as a beacon of hope and healing for its community, she added.

She said that late Dr. Sikander Ali Mandhro has worked hard day and night consequently lots of the development schemes and other necessary facilities including filtration plants, Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants, Cadet College and others were given to the people of district Badin.

While addressing the event, MNA Mir Ghulam Ali, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Tanzeela Ume Habiba, Haji Ramzan Chandio, Jam Ali Asghar Halepoto and others said that late Dr. Sikander Ali Mandhro always stood with poor people of district and spoke for the party workers, worked for poor people and fought for the democracy saying that political, parliamentary, social and humanitarian services would always be remembered.

While addressing the ceremony Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President of IHHN and Dr. Syed Zafar Zaidi, CEO of IHHN have remarked, “We are honored to be part of this renaming ceremony, which reflects our shared commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services to the people of Sindh”. We extend our gratitude to the late Dr. Sikander Mandhro for his vision and support in establishing this remarkable partnership, they added.

They said that sincere efforts taken by Dr. Mandhro enabled the delivery of seven years of exceptional healthcare service, aligned with IHHN’s commitment to serving excellence in healthcare for all, for the pleasure of the Almighty (SWT).

They said that renamed “Dr. Sikander Ali Mandhro Civil Hospital Badin” will continue to serve as a leading healthcare institution, dedicated to delivering exceptional medical care to the community and continue to prioritize the well-being of its patients and uphold the highest standards of medical excellence.

On the occasion, the guests embarked on a tour of the hospital campus, gaining insights into the various facilities available to patients. They visited the gynecology ward, pediatric ward, emergency department, and the hospital blood bank, which provides safe and quality blood to patients in need. Additionally, they observed the laboratory services, a vital component of the hospital’s comprehensive care offerings.