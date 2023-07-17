Farmers should not sell their cotton at less than Rs8,500 per maund: CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet message on Sunday asked the farmers not to sell their cot­ton at a price less than Rs 8500 per maund. “I request my farmer broth­ers not to sell their cotton at less than Rs8,500 per maund under any circum­stance”, he said in his tweet. The CM directed secretary agriculture and all divisional Commissioners to ensure selling of cotton at the support price in unison with all the stakeholders.

JAIL REFORMS COMMITTEE MEETS CM

Members of Jail Reforms Committee of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) met with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which proposals to provide basic facilities to the prisoners in jails were discussed. The chief minister while talking on the occasion stated that the Punjab government would welcome implementable proposals of the Jail Re­forms Committee of Punjab Bar Council. The meeting was informed during the briefing that food budget of prisoners has been increased and the duration of telephonic conversation of prisoners with their family members has been in­creased up to 300 minutes. The meeting okayed the proposal to handover man­agement of jail hospitals to the Health Department and to set up a bakery and a utility store in jails to facilitate the prison­ers. The meeting was told that fans and coolers were fully functional in jails. It also granted approval for making induc­tion on the vacant posts to overcome the shortage of jail staff. The delegation of Punjab Bar Council proposed to provide free legal aid to the prisoners. Chairman Committee Pir Imran Akram Bodla pre­sented recommendations to the CM about jail reforms. Provincial Adviser Kan­war Dilshad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home),Secretary Law and concerned of­ficials were also present on the occasion.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF PRECIOUS HUMAN LIVES

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the fall­ing down of a tourist bus into a gorge at the Karakoram Highway. Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons. The CM prayed for an early recovery of the injured adding that we equally share the grief of bereaved families. Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the heirs of deceased persons to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.