Final of 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 U-21 Basketball today

LAHORE - The final of the 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 U-21 Basketball Tournament will be played today (Monday) at 3:00 PM at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh.

The event is being organized by Firdous Ittihad under the auspices of the Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon. The chief guest of the final will be Agha Muhammad Khan, General Manager of PBCL, who will distribute prizes among the winners and top performers. Ahmed Ali Rajput, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate and other prominent sports personalities will also be present on this occasion.

On Sunday, both the semifinals and third place matches were also decided while on Saturday, six matches were decided. In the first match, Peterston Star Club beat Iqra Green 4-3 while in other matches, KBBC overcame NEF Club by 6-5, KBBC beat Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School Blue 13-9, Osman Club beat Iqra Green 6-4, NEF Club beat Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Blue 8-5 and Usman Club beat Peterston Star Club 11-4.

In these matches Syed Yahya, Ikram Rasool, Hasan Ali, Abdul Samad, Lennon, Zenon, Saad Sarwar, Nauman Naveed, Hamza Khawaja, Abdullah, Yash Kumar, Irfan Rasool, Saeed Ahmed, Andre Michael, Hadi Ali and Saeed showed their excellent games at the courts.