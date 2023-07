SIALKOT - Police claimed on Sunday to have ar­rested five gang­sters and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their posses­sion. In a crack­down against out­laws, Ugoki police traced out the gang­sters including ring leader and arrested them and recovered two motorcycles, Rs 285,000 in cash, a goat, a mobile and illicit weapons from them. Cases have been regis­tered against the outlaws. Further investigation was underway.