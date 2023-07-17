Further Political Splintering

The political circuit could become even more fragmented as reports suggest that Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak is all set to launch his political party days after the PTI terminated his membership. The fallout continues after the crackdown against the PTI, and it remains to be seen how these developments will impact the overall electoral landscape in the run up to the elections, and which parties will benefit the most from these newly formed splinter groups.

Sources reveal that Mr Khattak was expected to announce the launch of his party on Saturday at a press conference, but it couldn’t take place due to the non-committal attitude of some of those who had previously agreed to join the new venture. The former PTI leader is still said to be in consultation with former party colleagues and is striving to put up a big show, but some former PTI lawmakers and cabinet colleagues are seeking further clarity and assurances of a win in the upcoming elections as they are reluctant to take political risks.

Reports reveal that some former lawmakers prefer forming a forward bloc within the party instead of opting to side with Mr Khattak. It remains to be seen how successful Mr Khattak is when it comes to courting electables in his quest to claim the top spot in KP after the elections. This will not be a straightforward task as many former members are still waiting to see what the fate will be of party chairman Imran Khan, as with him around, there is little chance of retaining their seats. This is interesting as it shows that despite being significantly weakened, the former PM still retains his popular appeal and support.

A lot of this will become a lot clearer in the coming months, until then, political stakeholders will be evaluating a variety of scenarios and options in the run up to the general elections in order to maximise their electoral gains.