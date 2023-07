Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said that the Governor House has arrange computer courses for youth to equip them with Information Technology skills to enable them to get jobs in IT companies.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, he said youth with pen in hands are the real identity of Karachi and equipping them with professional skills is top priority of the government.

Consul General of Dubai on the occasion pledged to offer employment to those who successfully complete the IT courses.