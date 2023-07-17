Govt won't notify new census, polls to be held on 2017 count: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government had decided not to notify the latest census and upcoming elections would be held on basis of 2017 census. Sanaullah said, “The CCI (Council of Common Interests) has to complete its term. If this [new] census is not notified by then, the elections will be [held] on the basis of the previous census and delimitation.”
“The government has decided it will not notify this [new census] and when the assemblies will dissolve after completing their terms, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be bound to conduct elections on the basis of the previous census,” he said while speaking to a national news channel yesterday. Sanaullah said that the government would not be notifying the census as it had ‘issues’. Moreover, various stakeholders also had concerns over it, he added. Referring to the reservations of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan about the 2017 census, he said the party was also unsatisfied with the new digital census as well. He added that Balochistan’s new census had also drawn criticism. He emphasised that there should be agreement on the results of the census, and that any decision made in a hurry about it might result in a ‘controversial situation’ in the nation. He further said that developing a consensus on the census so that all parties were confident about it would “take time”. Talking about the consultation process for nominees for the caretaker prime minister, Sanaullah said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working on the matter, adding, the process could be completed in a week or 10 days. “The prime minister will consult the leader of the opposition and allies on it,” he added. It’s worth mentioning that a senior ECP official had said previously that conducting the upcoming general polls on the basis of the latest delimitation was out of the question with the results of the digital census yet to be formally notified.