GPI to attract investment, mitigate soil erosion, boost agricultural productivity: Shahzad Ali  

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Rice Research and Development Board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik on Sunday said that the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) launched by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aimed to address environmental challenges, promote sustainable development and boost agriculture production to meet ever increasing food staple needs of the growing population.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Shaukat Hussain Khan Dahar from Rahim Yar Khan, Shahzad Ali Malik said that the initiative would attract domestic and foreign investment in renewable energy, afforestation, and other environmentally friendly projects, said a news release.

This influx of capital can stimulate economic growth, improve infrastructure, and create a conducive environment for sustainable business practices. He said the initiative’s focus on tree planting and watershed management can help mitigate soil erosion, improve water availability, and enhance the overall ecological balance. This, in turn, can have positive effects on agricultural productivity by providing a more favorable environment for crop growth and reducing water scarcity. He said the GPI could also generate employment opportunities in various sectors such as forestry, horticulture, and environmental conservation. He said such new jobs can have a positive impact on the overall economy by reducing unemployment rates and boosting income levels, said adding that by focusing on preserving and enhancing natural resources, the initiative may attract tourists interested in eco-friendly destinations.

This can lead to increased revenue from tourism, benefiting local communities and contributing to the overall economy.

Shahzad Ali Malik said a diverse ecosystem supports natural pest control, enhances crop pollination, and promotes sustainable agriculture, leading to increased yields and improved income for farmers.

He said it may include promoting the adoption of climate-smart techniques, improving irrigation systems, and introducing drought-resistant crops.