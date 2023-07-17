IHC to take up PTI chief’s petition challenging trial court’s decision in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) take up a petition of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging a trial court’s decision over the maintainability of an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him on the charge of concealing Toshakhana gifts.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition along with the objection of the Registrar Office related to biometric verification of Khan. In this matter, Khan moved the court in the Toshakhana case after Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar last week declared the ECP’s reference as maintainable.

The trial court framed charges on May 10 against him in this case. However, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stayed the proceeding and recently directed the judge to re-examine the matter in seven days, keeping in view eight legal questions he framed to decide the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference.

The questions included whether the complaint had been filed on behalf of ECP by a duly authorized person, whether the ECP’s decision of Oct 21, 2022, was a valid authorization to any officer of ECP to file a complaint, and whether the question of authorization was a question of fact and evidence and could be ratified subsequently during the course of proceedings.

However, when the judge re-examined the matter, the PTI chairman’s counsel Khawaja Haris did not appear before the court to argue the case in three consecutive hearings.

The counsel, however, filed the appeal against the trial court’s order before the IHC. He said the ECP did not file the complaint before the trial court in 120 days. The appeal stated that the ECP did not follow the prescribed procedure in filing the complaint and requested the IHC to set aside the trial court’s decision.