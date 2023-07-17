IPP flags fly high in City as elections seem imminent

LAHORE - The flags of the newly formed Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan (IPP) were seen flying over high poles on various City roads on Sunday, indicating the start of the election campaign by the prospective party candidates. The areas of Cav­alry Bridge, Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk, Muslim Town, City Canal Road, Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Jail Road, Infantry Road were presenting a deco­rative look with multi-color flags fly­ing high at full mast. The IPP sources said that the prospective candidates of National and Provincial Assembly were in competition to display the party flags in their respective constitu­encies. They maintained that when the Laborites support a particular political party, it definitely emerges successful in elections. The IPP flags, seen for the first time, look unique and prominent in terms of their color scheme. Party candidates are confident that this flag campaign in the city will attract the youth and the women to participate in the electioneering. An IPP candi­date said that the party hopefuls now engaged in the flag campaign are the ones who had been instrumental in arranging mammoth public rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan and generating oth­er political activities in the past.

Meanwhile, at least 32 persons were killed and 1,202 injured in 1,105 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to differ­ent hospitals, while 500 victims with minor injuries were treated at the in­cident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122 here on Sunday. He said that 549 driv­ers, 44 underage drivers, 133 pedestri­ans, and 457 passengers were among the victims of road crashes, adding that 199 crashes were reported in Lahore which affected 224 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Multan with 84 victims and at third Faisala­bad with 69 RTCs and 68 victims. Ac­cording to the data 1,118 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 29 vans, 09 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.