Iran, Pakistan renew pledge to rout terrorism

ISLAMABAD - The leadership of Pakistan and Iran have vowed to eradicate the men­ace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence-sharing and effective actions against the terror­ists' networks and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain.

This commitment was reiterat­ed during the meetings of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir with Iranian leadership during his two-day successful visit to Iran concluded on Sunday, accord­ing to a statement issued by the ISPR media wing here.

During his visit, the COAS had de­tailed meetings with the military leadership of Iran including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Ma­jor General Mohammad Bagheri. The military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in gen­eral and both the countries in par­ticular. The Army Chief also called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain. During the discussions, the significance of Pak-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and sta­bility was also highlighted. The COAS was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out con­tingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Head­quarters on his arrival, ac­cording to the ISPR