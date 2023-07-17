Iran, Pakistan renew pledge to rout terrorism

ISLAMABAD - The leadership of Pakistan and Iran have vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence-sharing and effective actions against the terrorists' networks and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain.
This commitment was reiterated during the meetings of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir with Iranian leadership during his two-day successful visit to Iran concluded on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the ISPR media wing here.
During his visit, the COAS had detailed meetings with the military leadership of Iran including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri. The military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both the countries in particular. The Army Chief also called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain. During the discussions, the significance of Pak-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was also highlighted. The COAS was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Headquarters on his arrival, according to the ISPR