Monday, July 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Iran, Pakistan renew pledge to rout terrorism

Iran, Pakistan renew pledge to rout terrorism
Our Staff Reporter
July 17, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The leadership of Pakistan and Iran have vowed to eradicate the men­ace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence-sharing and effective actions against the terror­ists' networks and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain.

This commitment was reiterat­ed during the meetings of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir with Iranian leadership during his two-day successful visit to Iran concluded on Sunday, accord­ing to a statement issued by the ISPR media wing here.

During his visit, the COAS had de­tailed meetings with the military leadership of Iran including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Ma­jor General Mohammad Bagheri. The military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in gen­eral and both the countries in par­ticular. The Army Chief also called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain. During the discussions, the significance of Pak-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and sta­bility was also highlighted. The COAS was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out con­tingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Head­quarters on his arrival, ac­cording to the ISPR

China’s auto exports jump 75.7pc in H1

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023