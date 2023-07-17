Iran relaunches police patrols against veil violations

TEHRAN - Iranian police on Sunday relaunched patrols to catch the increas­ing number of women leaving their hair uncovered in pub­lic in defiance of a strict dress code, state media reported. The report comes exactly 10 months after the September 16 death in custody of Mah­sa Amini, 22, triggered nation­wide protests and saw moral­ity police largely disappear from the streets, while more and more women flouted the law. Amini, an Iranian-Kurd, had been arrested by moral­ity police for allegedly violat­ing the dress code, which re­quires women to cover their head and neck in public. While the morality police withdrew, authorities have taken other measures to enforce the law. These included the closure of businesses whose staff do not conform to the rules, and in­stalling cameras in public plac­es to track down offenders. But beginning on Sunday, the tradi­tional approach is being tried again, state media said.