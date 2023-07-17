Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ishaq Dar calls on PAF chief

Ishaq Dar calls on PAF chief
Web Desk
11:30 PM | July 17, 2023
National

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to evolving geo-economic environment and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

The air chief briefed the minister about various ongoing projects being carried out by the Pakistan Air Force with special focus on modernisation and development of indigenous capabilities.

He also apprised the minister about the PAF’s National Aerospace Science & Technology Park project that it was aimed at fostering collaborative research, development and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cyber & computing in order to accrue maximum economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan.

The air chief also commended the pragmatic policies and initiatives of the government to lead the economy towards growth and stability.

China’s auto exports jump 75.7pc in H1

The finance minister lauded the matchless professionalism of PAF personnel and stated that the government would utilize all its resources to modernize the Pakistan Air Force in order to ensure an impregnable aerial defence of the country.

He also shared broad contours of the economic policies being implemented by the government to pave the way for a prosperous and financially stable country.

He expressed his full confidence in the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force and admired the PAF leadership for producing well-equipped and skillful air warriors, who are fully capable to cope up with ever-changing challenges of aerial defence and national security.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1689571005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023