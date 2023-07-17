Jam Kamal blames PTI, Khattak for his ouster

Former Balochistan chief minister Jamal Kamal on Monday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Pervez Khattak were "responsible" for his ouster.

Speaking to media, Jam Kamal made it clear that he and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo were not at odds. "One cannot criticise Bizenjo in light of the current situation. As he [Bizenjo] is flanked by another 65 people," he added.

The former Balochistan chief minister said he held meetings with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz.