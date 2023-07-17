Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jam Kamal blames PTI, Khattak for his ouster

Jam Kamal blames PTI, Khattak for his ouster
Web Desk
11:31 PM | July 17, 2023
National

Former Balochistan chief minister Jamal Kamal on Monday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Pervez Khattak were "responsible" for his ouster.

Speaking to media, Jam Kamal made it clear that he and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo were not at odds. "One cannot criticise Bizenjo in light of the current situation. As he [Bizenjo] is flanked by another 65 people," he added.

The former Balochistan chief minister said he held meetings with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1689571005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023