Monday, July 17, 2023
Jirga succeeds in brokering peace agreement in Kurram

Thirty-member peace jirga comprising Sunni, Shia elders brokers deal between two groups

APP
July 17, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A 30-member peace jirga succeeded in brokering a peace agreement between the two rival tribes of the tribal district Kurram on Sunday. After the signing of the one-year peace agreement, the per­sonnel of security forces and police were deployed after clearing the fronts of the parties and normal­cy began to be restored. Talking to APP, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kurram, Muazzam Khan Bangash said that a 30-member peace jir­ga comprising Sunni and Shia elders from Orakzai, Hangu and Kohat after hectic efforts of negotia­tions with both parties for a period of last three days succeeded in stoppage of clashes in Kurram district and signing of a peace agreement. 

In case of violation of the peace treaty during a period of one year, the violator will pay a fine of Rs120 million. Commissioner Kohat Division, Mu­hammad Ali Shah, Brigadier Shahzad Azim, Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Kurram Syed Saiful Islam Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat and oth­er officials were also present at the jirga. 

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources, Sajid Hussain Turi termed the signing of the peace agree­ment a good omen, which will make reaching to ac­tual culprits easy. Similarly, he said action will also be taken against those who obstruct the highways. Sajid Turi said that whatever disputes there are be­tween the parties, they should sit together and co­operate with each other to solve them amicably.

On the occasion, former MPA Riyaz Shaheen said that the secret of the development of Kurram dis­trict was peace and all schools of thought need steps to establish sustainable peace in the district.

APP

