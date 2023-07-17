Monday, July 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LG by-polls in Dir Lower on Aug 27

LG by-polls in Dir Lower on Aug 27
APP
July 17, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DIR LOWER  -   The Local Government by-elections will be held in Dir Lower on Au­gust 27, said District Election Officer Iqbal Tanoli here on Sunday. According to details, in Tehsil Lal Qila, village coun­cil in Lal Qila and village coun­cil in Bishgram, one seat each of the general seat has become vacant. Similarly, one seat re­served for women has become vacant in Village Council Sarfo Manzai, on which by-elec­tions will be held on August 27, 2023. In this regard, Dis­trict Election Officer Iqbal Ta­nuli has said that women and men who are interested in the above-mentioned seats should submit their documents in the office of Assistant Commis­sioner Lal Qila accordingly.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023