LG by-polls in Dir Lower on Aug 27

DIR LOWER - The Local Government by-elections will be held in Dir Lower on Au­gust 27, said District Election Officer Iqbal Tanoli here on Sunday. According to details, in Tehsil Lal Qila, village coun­cil in Lal Qila and village coun­cil in Bishgram, one seat each of the general seat has become vacant. Similarly, one seat re­served for women has become vacant in Village Council Sarfo Manzai, on which by-elec­tions will be held on August 27, 2023. In this regard, Dis­trict Election Officer Iqbal Ta­nuli has said that women and men who are interested in the above-mentioned seats should submit their documents in the office of Assistant Commis­sioner Lal Qila accordingly.