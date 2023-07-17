Monday, July 17, 2023
Marriage of martyred policeman’s daughter held

Staff Reporter
July 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   In line with the directions of the Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DSP (Development) Mustafa Hassan attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Muhammad Waris and extended greetings from the police department. He presented flowers, gifts and expressed good wishes to the newly married couple and prayed for their new phase of life. Shaheed Sub-Inspector Muhammad Waris was mar­tyred in the Data Darbar explosion in 2018. Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the Lahore po­lice is ensuring the welfare of the fami­lies of the martyrs, who had laid down their lives for the department. Their families’ well-being is a priority and initiatives for the welfare of the mar­tyrs’ families will continue, he added.

Staff Reporter

