Met Office predicts hot, humid weather

Hot and humid weather is likely in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind with thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Northeast Punjab, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-eight , Karachi twenty-nine, Gilgit twenty-four, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar nineteen degree centigrade, Pulwama and Baramullah eighteen, Anantnag and Shopian seventeen, Jammu twenty-six and Leh eleven degree centigrade.