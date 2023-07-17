More rains likely in KP

Peshawar - More rains likely in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 24 centigrade recorded and there are chances of heavy rains in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official said. During the last 20 hours, the highest rainfall of 31mm was recorded in Buner, 30mm rain in Malam Jabba, 29mm in Bajaur, 16mm in Saidu Sharif, 21mm in Abbottabad and 2mm in Peshawar, the official disclosed.

Rains are likely to continue intermittently till July 18, the official added.