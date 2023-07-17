Monday, July 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

More rains likely in KP

APP
July 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  More rains likely in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 24 centigrade recorded and there are chances of heavy rains in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official said. During the last 20 hours, the highest rainfall of 31mm was recorded in Buner, 30mm rain in Malam Jabba, 29mm in Bajaur, 16mm in Saidu Sharif, 21mm in Abbottabad and 2mm in Peshawar, the official disclosed.

Rains are likely to continue intermittently till July 18, the official added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023