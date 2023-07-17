More than 40 pilot whales dead in mass stranding on Lewis

EDINBURGH-More than 40 pilot whales have died after a mass stranding on a Western Isles beach. About 55 of the mammals washed onto Traigh Mhor beach at North Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis at about 07:00 on Sunday morning. Marine charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said only 10 had survived. Police have urged people to avoid the area to give the whales “the best chance of survival”. A spokeswoman for the BDMLR said they were alerted to the mass stranding by police. She said: “Our local marine mammal medics are currently administering first aid to the whales, and medics from surrounding areas are preparing their kit and organising transport to the island. “Reports so far suggest there are around 55 animals, however the latest update from the scene indicates that only 10 are alive. “The coastguard and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme have also been tasked to attend.”

She added: “The reason for the whales stranding is currently unknown, but pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow leading to more of them stranding.”

Pilot whales are small whales characterised as part of the dolphin family.

BDMLR’s Welfare and Conservation Director Dan Jarvis told BBC Scotland that the longer the whales were on the beach, the less likely it was that they would survive.

He said: “They have evolved to not have the ability to support their own weight on land. So when they are stranded they can crush themselves to death. Vet assessment is vital to see if any of the surviving whales are suitable to be put out to sea.

“Pilot whales don’t usually come in to shore. Those still alive will be potentially disoriented, distressed from what has led to the stranding, and distressed from the stranding itself and being surrounded by family members who have died around them. “This is one of the biggest incidents we’ve had in the last couple of decades.” Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently assisting partners with a number of stranded pilot whales on the beach at Tolsta, Stornoway. “To allow the whales the best chance of survival, please avoid the area.” Local MP Angus Brendan MacNeil tweeted images of the stranded whales on Sunday.

He said: “Reckoned to be about 55 pilot whales stranded on Traigh Mhor at North Tolsta in the Isle of Lewis this morning.”