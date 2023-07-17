Murree ready to welcome tourists as authorities finalise arrangements

Rawalpindi-The local authorities have urged the tourists visiting Murree to strictly abide by the traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps at the hill station.

According to a Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesperson, the department has finalised all the arrangements for the summer season to ensure the security of the visitors. He said that the Rawalpindi City Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan had requested the tourists to observe traffic rules while on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during the summer season.

According to details, special teams have been set up to facilitate the tourists and resolve their problems at the earliest. The spokesman said that vehicles outside the designated parking areas are strictly prohibited.

There is a complete ban on illegal parking in Murree, particularly at exit and entry points besides restrictions on cooking at the roadside, he added.

The spokesperson informed that single and double parking was not being allowed on roads except at designated places.

Motorcyclists without safety helmets are not allowed to enter Murree, he added.

Several roads including Bank Road, GPO Chowk to Kashmir Point, View Fourth Road to GPO Chowk, Guldana Road, Hall Road, Lalazar to Kashmir Point, View Fourth Road, GPO Chowk to Guldana Chowk, Dilkusha Road, Cecil Road, Imtiaz Shaheed Road to Cart Road via Cecil Apartments, Imtiaz Shaheed Road to Lari Adda via Dilkusha Hotel and Pindi Point had been declared one-way roads to facilitate the motorists, he said.

According to a district administration spokesperson, a main control room has been set up at Jinnah Hall to monitor the provision of facilities to tourists. He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided. Motorists should avoid parking on roads which would help ensure smooth flow of traffic, he hoped.

It is to mention here that the beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists. Motorists often face severe traffic congestion leading to slow traffic.