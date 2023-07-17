Monday, July 17, 2023
Paigham-e-Karbala Conference organised

APP
July 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Imamia Council for the Unity of the Muslims (Rejection of Sectarianism) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Qoumi Aman Jirga organised ‘Paigham-e-Karbala Conference’ here, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Director General (DG), Iranian Cultural Centre, Peshawar Asghar Khusro Abadi attended the conference as the chief guest.

Addressing the participants of the conference, Asghar Khusro Abadi said that the message of Karbala was offering timely and early prayers, which could not be forgotten due to engagements relating to customs, traditions and other routine matters.

Chairman, Qoumi Aman Jirga, Iqbal Haidri highlighted the significant events organised in Muharram- ul-Haram and other holy Islamic months underlining their importance in Islamic history.

