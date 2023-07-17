Pakistan’s cotton market is in turmoil due to the plummeting international price of cotton phutti. This global decline exacerbates conflicts between the government and ginners and poses significant challenges for cotton growers. Regrettably, the government has shown little concern for this critical issue, neglecting the plight of growers who have already suffered substantial losses from last year’s floods.

The prevailing global economic concerns have led to a drastic drop in the price of cotton phutti domestically and internationally, painting a bleak picture for Pakistan’s cotton sector.

The government’s enforcement of a fixed purchase rate of Rs 8,500 for phutti has worsened the situation. As international prices continue to plummet, factories failing to meet the support price face closure. Market stakeholders argue that the government should cover the difference to encourage ginners to operate without losses, but the government has resorted to sealing factories.

Challenging international prices make it increasingly difficult for local farmers to obtain fair prices. The liquidity crunch faced by textile manufacturers exacerbates the situation, while ginners have halted processing due to issues with the Central Cotton Institute.

Despite favorable weather conditions and efforts against counterfeit pesticides, cotton is currently priced around Rs7,800 per kg, falling short of the minimum support price of Rs8,500. Although the Trading Corporation of Pakistan’s intervention is limited, millers and exporters remain active. The projected production for this year stands at 9.5 to 10 million bales.

The exchange rate volatility further challenges cotton exporters, impacting their activities. Agriculturist Mahmood Nawaz Shah raises concerns about the government’s indifference and prevailing low rates. Growers proposed a rate of Rs10,000, but prices have dropped to Rs7,000, forcing growers to sell at a loss. Despite substantial import expenditures, the government remains disengaged from this critical issue.

Given the reliance on cotton exports, the government must prioritize addressing the challenges in the sector. Immediate action is crucial to protecting growers’ interests and restoring stability. Failure to act decisively will have dire consequences for Pakistan’s cotton industry and the country’s economic growth.