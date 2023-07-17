Monday, July 17, 2023
Pakistan’s first Judicial Protection Unit set up in Islamabad  

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad - Islamabad police have taken the lead by establishing the Judicial Protection Unit, the first of its kind, in the country to ensure the security of the judges, their offices and residences. Islamabad police announced the initiative through a tweet on Sunday. It said, on the directions of the prime minister and the interior minister, the security division in Islamabad has been re-organised. SSP (security) Islamabad will supervise the unit, according to the Islamabad police.

A standard security protocol for the protection of the judges and their offices has been devised under the initiative. Security cameras have already been installed at the city courts that would be monitored under the Safe City programme.

