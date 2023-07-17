Pakistan’s javelin thrower Yasir wins bronze at Asian Athletics 

BANGKOK - Pakistan’s javelin thrower Muhammad Yasir Sultan won bronze medal at the Asian Athletics Championship on Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand. He achieved the feat with his career-best throw of 79.93 metres. Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, 83.15m, and India’s Manu Devarakeshavi Prakash, 81.01m, won the gold and silver medal, respectively. This was Pakistan’s first and only medal in the ongoing event. Earlier, Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas failed to qualify for the final of the 200m on Saturday. He finished third in his heat during the semi-final while clocking 21.04 seconds. However, the timing of the last athlete who qualified for the final was 20.99. The top two from each of the three heats and the next two fastest qualified for the final.