Pakistan U-16 volleyball team performs well in CAVA U-16 Volleyball C’ship in Tashkent 

LAHORE - Pakistan U-16 Volleyball team has left its mark on the tournament with impressive performances in their recent matches in the CAVA U-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. On the second day of the championship, Pakistan faced Uzbekistan in a highly competitive match. Despite their best efforts, Pakistan narrowly missed victory as Uzbekistan emerged with a 3-2 set win. The set scores were 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 21-25, and 12-15, highlighting the intense battle on the court. On the third day of the championship, Pakistan clashed with Kazakhstan and showcased exceptional skills and determination, securing a convincing 3-0 win. The set scores were 30-28, 25-23, and 25-12. The Pakistan U-16 Volleyball team demonstrated exceptional teamwork and talent in both matches. Their performances were further enhanced by the outstanding contributions of players including M Ansa (Middle Blocker), Muhtad Ali Shah (Receiver), and Talal Ahmed (Setter). The Pakistan Volleyball Federation commends the team for their exemplary performances and sportsmanship. The Pakistan team will also participate in the 1st Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship and return home on July 30.