Pakistan women's football team to take on Singapore tomorrow

Pakistan women's team reached Singapore on a Monday afternoon to play a friendly match against the hosts on July 18.

The players had a rest after continuous traveling followed by a training session.

The match between Pakistan and Singapore will start at 4:30 pm (PST). It will be live-telecasted on YouTube/Football Association of Singapore.

Earlier, the Pakistan team was scheduled to play two friendlies against Singapore. But due to the late issuance of the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and visas, the tour has been shortened to just one match.