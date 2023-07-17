Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Pakistan women's football team to take on Singapore tomorrow

Pakistan women's football team to take on Singapore tomorrow
Web Sports Desk
11:38 PM | July 17, 2023
Pakistan women's team reached Singapore on a Monday afternoon to play a friendly match against the hosts on July 18. 

The players had a rest after continuous traveling followed by a training session.

The match between Pakistan and Singapore will start at 4:30 pm (PST). It will be live-telecasted on YouTube/Football Association of Singapore.

Earlier, the Pakistan team was scheduled to play two friendlies against Singapore. But due to the late issuance of the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and visas, the tour has been shortened to just one match. 

