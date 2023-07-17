Did you ever get the feeling that the world was a tuxedo and you were a pair of brown shoes?

Founded in 1908, Mr. Marquis Mills Converse living in Massachusetts created the Converse Rubber company that spent most of its time making products out of rubber alone. They made galoshes, boots, automobile tyres, tennis shoes and then eventually, basketball shoes. The timeing was perfect because the company was able to profit off of a sport that was taking over the East Coast like a storm. It could be played in a much more confined space which meant that it became a common time-pass in urban and collegiate colonies. All-Stars were not the first basketball sneakers to be made but they did give players a boost by enhancing certain features that gave them an edge over their competitors. The company included a heel patch to protect the bones of the players, and the diamond pattern became the bedrock of the design because it allowed for players to push off into multiple directions and stop quickly. Ever since, All-Stars have become a sensation.