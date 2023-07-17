Pervez Khattak gears up to launch own political party

Former PTI leader and defence minister Pervez Khattak is girding his loins for forming his own political party as he has expedited contacts with several political leaders.

Sources said Mr Khattak, whose membership was revoked by the PTI last week for allegedly provking members to leave the party, would announce his party today (Monday) at a press conference.

During past some days, the former minister held key meetings with former lawmakers in Peshawar and other areas to gain support for his party.

Sources said the former PTI leader has invited Shahram Khan Tarakai, former KP minister, to join his party. He also extended the invitation to Arbab Wasim, Arbab Jahandad and Hisham Inamullah Khan.

However, Inamullah Khan has excused from joining his party.

A day earlier, Mr Khattak hinted at the formation of his political party while talking to local journalists. He said he was holding consultation with his friends in this regard.

At a question, the former minister said he had quit the PTI and will never rejoin it.