Monday, July 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PHC shut down 670 illegal treatment centres during last four weeks

Our Staff Reporter
July 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has shut­tered 670 illegal treatment centres during the last four weeks. As per details, the PHC enforcement teams raided 2,879 treatment centres in 29 districts. From amongst these, 685 illegal centres were found to have been converted into other legal businesses. The qualified physicians were found treating pa­tients in 88 centres. Also, the PHC will keep surveil­lance of another 1,394 centres. Major anti-quackery activities were carried out in Faisalabad where 94, Gujrat 60, Lahore 58, Gujranwala 55, whereas 51 each in Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan, and 41 illegal businesses in Sialkot were closed down. The PHC spokesperson has added that so far the Commission has raided around 162,000 treatment centres, and sealed over 45,000, while businesses on 36,671 cen­tres, previously run by quacks, have been changed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023