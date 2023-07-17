PM to perform groundbreaking of National Cancer Hospital at PIMS, Islamabad today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will perform the groundbreaking of National Cancer Hospital at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad today.

This facility will provide treatment of international standards against the deadly disease to the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well as the surrounding areas including Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged tribal districts.

The Prime Minister will also speak on the occasion.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also perform the groundbreaking of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone. This zone aimed at promoting industries will help generate ten thousand job opportunities.